Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 88,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 264,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,190,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

