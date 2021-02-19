Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 934 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $69,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 313,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

