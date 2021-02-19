Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

