Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.9 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.86-2.93 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

