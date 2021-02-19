Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,749. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $71.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

