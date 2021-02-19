Insured Finance Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00601075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00084555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00069427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00035061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.00400285 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,270 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

Insured Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

