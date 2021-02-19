Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,238.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3,203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

