Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 5.3%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $40.40. 511,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 816,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $5,826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

