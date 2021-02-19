Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 2,099 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Woodward stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Woodward by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

