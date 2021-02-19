Insider Selling: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sells 6,927 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,343 ($56.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,462.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,466.12. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48).

Several brokerages have commented on BKG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

