Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Sells $502,500.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.49 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

