Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells $754,391.40 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIA opened at $206.27 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Saia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

