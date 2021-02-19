Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $79,400.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,931,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,372.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $566.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

