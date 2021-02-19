Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 11,943 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40.

On Friday, February 5th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,641 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $471,644.01.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42.

Power Integrations stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 341,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,631. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

