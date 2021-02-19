Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells 111,406 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $13.20 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.