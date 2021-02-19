Insider Selling: Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $320,050.00 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Monro by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Monro by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

