Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Sells 1,299 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

