Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $19,447,675.82 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66.

On Monday, February 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42.

On Friday, February 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62.

On Friday, January 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72.

NYSE MA opened at $338.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.59. The company has a market capitalization of $337.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

