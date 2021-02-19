Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Sells $2,110,933.72 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wayne R. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 11th, Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of Malibu Boats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93.
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
