Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Sells $2,110,933.72 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wayne R. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of Malibu Boats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

