Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Sells $1,169,603.93 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayne R. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72.

MBUU stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

