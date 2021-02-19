Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $13,303.53.

GDDY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

