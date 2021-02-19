Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $13,303.53.
GDDY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
