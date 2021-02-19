Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of GTHX stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 1,817,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,763. The stock has a market cap of $987.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.
