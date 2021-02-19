Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $298,909.80 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 114.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

