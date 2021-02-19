Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 463 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.