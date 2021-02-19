Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 370 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70.

Shares of BFAM traded down $14.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.98. 632,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

