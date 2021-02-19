Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
