Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

