Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Sells 30,467 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.35 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $871.70 million, a P/E ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

