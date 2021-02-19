Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,679,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,829,445.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 900 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,360.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$79,715.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,300 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$40,661.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 8,700 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$48,024.00.

CVE RUP traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.70. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The stock has a market cap of C$610.08 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUP shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

