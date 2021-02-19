Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,185,770 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 636,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

