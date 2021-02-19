Insider Buying: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CFO John T. Cavan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.20 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEPA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.