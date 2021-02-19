Insider Buying: Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) (ASX:1AG) Insider Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) (ASX:1AG) insider John Palermo acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About Alterra Limited (1AG.AX)
