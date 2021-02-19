Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inogen saw revenue growth in its Rental segment in the third quarter. Sequential growth in total revenues and a strong liquidity position are encouraging. Inogen expects the business-to-business arm to be a strong contributor to revenues in 2020, thanks to the Tidal Assist Ventilator. However, Inogen ended the third quarter on a weak note, reporting wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss. Inogen reported a decline in business-to-business international and domestic revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Also, decline in direct-to-consumer revenues during the quarter is concerning. The company saw softness in its Sales segment in the third quarter. The significant contraction in gross margin and operating loss added to the woes. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

INGN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $52.60 on Monday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

