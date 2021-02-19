Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report sales of $69.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the highest is $70.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $78.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $303.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.12 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.74 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $333.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,494,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -584.38 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

