(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.34 ($10.99).

INGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

