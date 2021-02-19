Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.