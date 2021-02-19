Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Infinera were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 350.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 53.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 390,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,060 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.