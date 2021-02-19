IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,925 shares of company stock worth $16,320,975 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

EA stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

