IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.