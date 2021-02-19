IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 8,650 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 3.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

