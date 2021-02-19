IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

