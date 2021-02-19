IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $287.96 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $297.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

