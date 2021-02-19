Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Incyte were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.55 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

