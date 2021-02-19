Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Shares Down 0.6%

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $30.10. 2,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF stock. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Betterment LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

