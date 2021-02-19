IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

IMI stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

