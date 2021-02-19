iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $2,662,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.