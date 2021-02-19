IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,942,000. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.47. 97,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average is $212.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

