IFG Advisory LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.25. 5,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.