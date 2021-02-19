IFG Advisory LLC Sells 138 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 179,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

