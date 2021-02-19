IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.93. 133,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

