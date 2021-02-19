IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,816 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 486,236 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,832,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,843,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 362,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

